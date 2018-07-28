Wacky Democrat leaders are an embarrassment

Sen. Bernie Sanders. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Democratic Party has become an embarrassment to all Americans, especially to moderate Democrats.

Consider its leaders. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders are running around espousing communism and freebies that are totally unaffordable. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is having another meltdown claiming that the president’s one-on-one meetings should be made public. Keith Ellison of the Democratic National Committee is saying that Mexicans will be hurt if a wall is built because they won’t be able to come across the border to compete for jobs. Rep. Maxine Waters wants to incite hatred against GOP families and favors open borders, abolishing ICE, sanctuary cities, obstructionism and raising taxes. Then we have Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s “crumbs” and Rep. Adam Schiff’s lies, etc. etc.

Unfortunately, Congress has become so partisan that you will not be able to vote against your party very often, if at all, without suffering sanctions. This is especially true on the left. With this in mind, how anyone could vote for any Democrat with the leadership in such disarray is beyond the pale.