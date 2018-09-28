Waste and the Clark County School District

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Before my retirement, I witnessed each and every school year thousands of dollars worth of textbooks, workbooks, school material and supplies thrown into dumpsters by administrators and teachers. Many books and materials were brand new.

Even more was thrown out when a new principal came to a school.

Accountability for all spending and material inventory needs to be implemented immediately within the Clark County School District. Principals need to decide to waste money or hire teachers. The district needs to stop wasting money paid by Nevada taxpayers.