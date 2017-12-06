Wayne Allyn Root correct to defend certain tax deductions

The deduction for medical expenses is crucial to middle-class families that are anaging a long-term illness

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

I am a registered independent and a subscriber to the Review-Journal. I would like to thank Wayne Root for his Nov. 30 column in which he includes the medical expenses deduction among the tax write-offs he would like to preserve under the GOP plan.

The elimination of the medical deduction is mostly ignored or only mentioned off handedly by the mainstream media and, while currently part of the House bill, is not included in the Senate bill. I am hoping this issue will disappear during reconciliation and the deduction will be left as it is.

The deduction is crucial to middle-class families that are either managing a long-term illness or are facing a medical crisis year and normally don’t itemize. It is particularly burdensome to seniors.

Mr. Root’s point on calling out swamp dwellers on this was well taken.