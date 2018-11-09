Wayne Allyn Root is no Nostradamus

Wayne Allyn Root. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

So Wayne Allyn Root — the prognosticator extraordinaire — predicted in his Sunday column yet “another shocking GOP upset.” I must have missed the GOP holding the House. And Dean Heller, who had never lost a race in Nevada, beat a one-term congresswoman?

I must have also missed the results of the statewide races. Republicans held the governorship? The lieutentant governor’s office? They won the down-ballot races? They flipped the Nevada Assembly and Senate?

Like Donald Trump, I’m sure Mr. Root will find a way to spin these results in the Republicans’ favor and make excuses for why things turned out the way they did — all while continuing to pat himself on the back for a job well done.