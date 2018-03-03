Wayne Allyn Root push to bring NRA convention to Las Vegas is a disgrace

The executive committee of the NRA could be offered the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay.

In response to Wayne Allyn Root’s Sunday column:

What a concept. Mr. Root offers the great idea of inviting the NRA to Sin City because the mayor pro tem of Dallas had the moral courage to tell the group to hold its convention somewhere else. Mr. Root is right: We have it all.

The executive committee of the NRA could be offered the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. Delegates could be greeted at the airport with copies of the Oct. 2 Review-Journal highlighting the incredibly effective marriage of the AR-15 and a bump stock. Two field trips could be offered, one to Mesquite with a photo op; the second, a walk around the Route 91 Harvest festival grounds.

There might even be the option of visiting a gun show at the Cashman Center, watching the attendees wheel their luggage carts full of ammo boxes into their waiting 4x4s, and perhaps purchasing a weapon without a background check.

And to enhance their fundraising, at the memorabilia counter they could sell signed photos of Wayne LaPierre and Dana Loesch presenting the chairman of the Clark County Commission and the sheriff with a check for $1 to GoFundMe.