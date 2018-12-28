Wayne Allyn Root should be less divisive

Wayne Allyn Root. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

At the end of his Sunday celebration of President Donald Trump’s victories — which included a fair amount of whining — Review-Journal columnist Wayne Root wished us a Merry Christmas (“Liberal media hide Trump accomplishments”). Thanks, Mr. Root, but I would like to point out that lauding the one-two punch of the “relentless” Mr. Trump and the conservative media keeps us focused on beating up each other. That will never heal our wounds or solve our problems.

Let’s stop being at war and figure out how to talk with one another, cooperate with one another and bring out the best in one another. That, to me, is a Christmas wish much more in tune with the spirit of the season.