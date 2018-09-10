We already know who is willing to live near a nuke dump

In reference to the September 4 question asked by Paul Ware of “who wants to live only 95 miles from the country’s nuclear waste dump?”:

Between 1945 and 1992, the United States conducted 1,054 nuclear tests. Of those tests, 948 were conducted at the Nevada Test Site where Yucca Mountain is located. From 1990 to 2014, the population of the combined cities of Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas has grown from 372,899 to 1,121,787. So the answer appears to be 748,888 would want to live 95 miles from a nuclear site.