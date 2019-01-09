We can’t tax our way of America’s debt problem

Richard Strickland’s Jan. 2 letter blaming tax cuts for the national debt ignores the truth of the matter. You can tax the rich at 100 percent, and you won’t close the gap between revenue and expenses unless you rip up the Fed’s credit card.

Mr. Strickland and other liberals need to do the math. You can’t balance the budget, stop the bleeding of debt and rein in $100 trillion in unfunded liabilities by merely increasing taxes. You must roll back spending. Drastically.

Taxing the rich, the poor and the middle class are irrelevant unless and until you look in the mirror and acknowledge that Uncle Sam is a bloated, obese, lazy slob in need of a real job and a life-saving crash diet.