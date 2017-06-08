What about the costs that criminals impose?

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

Monday’s Associated Press piece, “Prison costs spike in California,” makes no sense at all. Of course per-inmate costs rise when you decrease the prison population. It’s just math. It costs more per dinner party guest if some don’t show up.

What is rarely mentioned in these “inmate cost” pieces is it that it costs taxpayers $250,000 to treat the gunshot victims when those released continue their normal activity. As usual, the focus is on the poor misunderstood inmate who made terrible life decisions, rather than the suffering victims and those who will become victims.