What to make of gender-neutral ID cards?

If someone opts to mark “non-specified” on an Oregon driver’s license or ID card, then can they ever legally file for or complain about being sexually harassed?

AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File

I read your July 5 wire-service article “Oregon becomes first state to allow gender-neutral IDs.” It brings up an interesting question. If someone opts to mark “non-specified” on an Oregon driver’s license or ID card, then can they ever legally file for or complain about being sexually harassed? How can someone be sexually harassed if they have no official gender?

The article further states that California is considering similar legislation, adding a third gender option to state IDs. Why does that not surprise me?