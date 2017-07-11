ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Letters

What to make of gender-neutral ID cards?

J.J. Schrader Henderson
July 10, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

I read your July 5 wire-service article “Oregon becomes first state to allow gender-neutral IDs.” It brings up an interesting question. If someone opts to mark “non-specified” on an Oregon driver’s license or ID card, then can they ever legally file for or complain about being sexually harassed? How can someone be sexually harassed if they have no official gender?

The article further states that California is considering similar legislation, adding a third gender option to state IDs. Why does that not surprise me?

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like