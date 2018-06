I read recently that Social Security and Medicare will be insolvent soon. I am lucky to have a paid-off house and a few dollars put away. But with no Medicare and Social Security coming in, what is one supposed to do? Maybe if we used tax money to help out instead of using it to take care of a ton of non-Americans who will not help us when that day comes.

Do they plan on raising the money that goes into the Social Security fund, or do we just go back to Daniel Boone days?