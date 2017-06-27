ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Letters

What’s the delay on legal marijuana?

Joaquin Correia Las Vegas
June 26, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

I feel that this is just a big joke. The voters approved legalized pot and the state government and the judges are making a big joke about it (“Judge’s ruling may delay Nevada retail pot sales,” Wednesday Review-Journal). It seems as if someone didn’t get his cut of the pie, so some people are stretching this out until they do.

I don’t smoke or use the stuff, so I don’t care one way or another. But the ones that are going to suffer are all the school systems that are counting on this extra tax money.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like