What’s the delay on legal marijuana?

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

I feel that this is just a big joke. The voters approved legalized pot and the state government and the judges are making a big joke about it (“Judge’s ruling may delay Nevada retail pot sales,” Wednesday Review-Journal). It seems as if someone didn’t get his cut of the pie, so some people are stretching this out until they do.

I don’t smoke or use the stuff, so I don’t care one way or another. But the ones that are going to suffer are all the school systems that are counting on this extra tax money.