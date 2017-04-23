Where’s the beef on voter fraud allegations?

Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

If Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske has evidence that noncitizens have cast ballots, she should immediately turn over that evidence to the police and the person or persons involved should be arrested and prosecuted.

Voter fraud charges are serious charges and should be investigated by the police and not a politician grandstanding with the press.

Instead of castigating the Department of Motor Vehicles for handing out voter registration forms, she should be investigating county election officials’ procedures for verifying voter eligibility. If Ms. Cegavske expects the DMV to be responsible for determining voter eligibility, then who does she expect to determine the eligibility of people who don’t get their forms from the DMV?

Somehow, the fact that Ms. Cegavske claims that she has evidence of a crime, but was unwilling to share that evidence when she made the allegation, makes this smell like a Trumped-up charge. The only thing missing are the tweets.