Who cares if stricter background checks make it more difficult for the Clark County School District?

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

I read in amazement your July 21 story,”Expanded checks ‘strain’ CCSD hiring.” The reason our legislators voted for these expanded background checks was to ascertain that the teachers hired are not like the perverts we encountered numerous times this past school year (13 between 2016 and 2017.) That is 13 too many. Do district officials want to hire these undesirables or do they want quality teachers?

So to members of the school district’s Human Resources Department: I strongly urge you to just do your jobs and conduct thorough background checks on perspective teachers. Keep our schools and students safe from predators.