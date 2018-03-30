Letters

Why do Donald Trump haters have to blame him for every ill?

Mary Weintraub Las Vegas
March 29, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In reference to Leslie Lewis’s Monday letter, “Trump sewer”:

The FBI, not Donald Trump, fired Andrew McCabe. As for Mr. McCabe’s pension, sources in the know say he gets his pension at age 57. Can anyone get the facts straight and leave President Donald Trump out of it?

If you didn’t vote for Mr. Trump or you don’t like him, that does not give you the right to blame everything that occurs on Mr. Trump. It would make this country far greater if people were respectful and kept untruths or inaccuracies to themselves. The hatred and criticism degrade our country and society. The hateful and critical attitude by so many on so many issues is making our country a sad place to call home. Shame on the guilty.

