Why was suspect’s job title relevant to his arrest?

Has our society deteriorated so far that everything we do must have a political affiliation attached?

I read the Review-Journal daily, and until Wednesday I had never seen anyone described in a headline by their job — unless it’s relevant to the issue (“GOP adviser charged in dispute”). I will now expect to now see “grocery clerk arrested,” “car salesman indicted” or “waitress sentenced.”

Has our society deteriorated so far that everything we do must have a political affiliation attached? Will we soon have only blue and red cars?

What this man did has absolutely no connection to his job. It was a domestic issue. Is his job really what was important to the story?