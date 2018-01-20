Will Republicans fall for same immigration deal ploy that they bought 30 years ago?

Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File

American citizens were promised comprehensive immigration reform 30 years ago when the government granted citizenship to almost 3 million illegal immigrants. That was the deal. But, of course, those people got their citizenship and we got nothing.

Now, Democrats want to do the same thing again. Sen. Dianne Feinstein asked for it the other day. She wants to do the DACA thing now and comprehensive immigration reform later. Here we go again.

Democrats are playing the “my way or the highway” card. They are threatening to shut down the government if they don’t get what they want. I say go right ahead and do that. That way, we can find out once and for all who they really care about, American citizens who have demanded comprehensive immigration reform or people who broke the law and shouldn’t be here in the first place.