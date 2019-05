Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Ever since many of the Strip casinos decided to charge for parking, I have taken my business elsewhere. I just didn’t feel like I needed to pay their outrageous parking fees while donating to their building fund via the blackjack tables. I haven’t been to the Strip since. I took my business to the suburbs.

Now comes the great news that the Wynn and Encore will no charge for parking. Guess who will get my business!