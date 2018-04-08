It’s easy to vote illegally in Nevada. All a non-citizen has to do is go the DMV and ask. The DMV uses the same form whether you’re getting a driver’s license, ID card or driver’s authorization card. DACs are for those, like illegal aliens, who can’t meet the proof of identity requirements for the other cards. At the bottom is a voter registration form.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, right, speaks alongside U.S. Rep. Mimi Walters, R-Calif., as part of the "Women2Women Conversations" tour at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Belinda Wilson of Las Vegas, right, checks in with official representative Larry Magnelli during voting for the Ward 5 Las Vegas City Council special election at the Doolittle Community Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A police cadet casts her vote in the presidential election in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, March 18, 2018. Russians are voting in a presidential election in which Vladimir Putin is seeking a fourth term in the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 photo, voters cast their ballots in Illinois primary elections at the city's new early voting super site in downtown Chicago. In Illinois, attempts by hackers in the summer of 2016 to alter voter registration information were ultimately unsuccessful, although voter data was viewed. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 photo, Chicago resident Kurt Kamrath casts his ballot in Illinois primary elections at the city's new early voting super site in downtown Chicago. In Illinois, attempts by hackers in the summer of 2016 to alter information were ultimately unsuccessful, although voter data was viewed. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 photo, Chicago resident Sonja Russell walks up to a voting machine to cast her ballot in Illinois primary elections at the city's new early voting super site in downtown Chicago. In Illinois, attempts by hackers in the summer of 2016 to alter information were ultimately unsuccessful, although voter data was viewed. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Senator Sylvia Garcia exits the polling stationat the Montie Beach Community Center after voting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Houston. Texas Democrats turned out in force ahead of the first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday in what could be an early hint of a midterm election backlash against President Donald Trump, but their party remains a longshot to make much of a dent in Republican political dominance of the state. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske during a luncheon hosted by the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce at the Gold Coast on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske (Cathleen Allison/Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s easy to vote illegally in Nevada. All a non-citizen has to do is go the DMV and ask.

The DMV uses the same form regardless of whether you’re getting a driver’s license, ID card or driver’s authorization card. The latter are for those, like illegal aliens, who can’t meet the proof of identity requirements for the other documents. At the bottom of that form is a voter registration application.

The voter registration form asks if you’re a citizen and if you’re old enough to vote. What’s to stop someone from lying? Nothing and no one.

You could get a driver’s authorization card and tell the clerk that you’re an illegal alien. The DMV would still send your paperwork to the county registrar.

“The only reason we can deny taking it is because it’s not signed,” said DMV spokeswoman Alex Smith. This isn’t the Legislature’s fault. It’s a federal requirement under the National Voter Registration Act. There’s some rationale to that. The DMV exists to issue driver’s licenses, not confirm citizenship on voter registration forms. Plus, the DMV is far from the only place people register to vote.

The problem is that election officials don’t check citizenship either. Completed voter registration forms go to the county registrar’s office, which sends the data to the secretary of state’s office. The voter registration form does ask for an ID card number and Social Security number. The secretary of state’s office tries to confirm the validity of those to verify identity — not citizenship.

This is inadequate, because non-citizens can legally receive licenses and Social Security numbers.

“There are 21,676 driver’s licenses and ID cards held by people in Nevada who are not legally eligible to vote,” said Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, last year on the Senate floor.

But wait. The verification system is even weaker. “If a voter does not have a valid Nevada driver’s license/identification card or a Social Security number, the voter must sign an affidavit attesting to this fact and provide alternate proof of identification and residency before being allowed to vote,” says the SoS website. Neither ID nor residency proves citizenship.

There’s also evidence that non-citizens have voted. One year ago, Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske’s office briefly sent the state into an uproar by announcing it had evidence that three non-citizens had voted. Cegavske’s office hasn’t backed away from the claim, but it’s not sharing any details either. There is an “ongoing investigation into that topic, but that’s really all I can say about it,” said Wayne Thorley, deputy secretary of state for elections, when asked recently.

In 2012, the Review-Journal’s Glenn Cook interviewed two illegal immigrants who said the Culinary union pressured them to register to vote. They also said there were other non-citizen Culinary workers registered to vote.

Mention this, and Democrats will dismiss you as a conspiracy theorist or downplay the number of cases as minuscule. The left acts as if illegal voters will simply announce that they’ve committed voter fraud, which is a felony, after each election cycle so society can determine the seriousness of the issue. That’s laughable. Because no one requires voters to prove citizenship — not once, ever — no one knows if the number of illegally registered voters in Nevada is three or 30,000.

That’s because if you want to vote illegally as a non-citizen, the only thing stopping you is you. That’s not good enough.

Victor Joecks’ column appears in the Opinion section each Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. Listen to him discuss his columns each Monday at 9 a.m. with Kevin Wall on 790 Talk Now. Contact him at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.