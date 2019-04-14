COMMENTARY:

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

I was the guy who recommended President Donald Trump declare a national emergency and allocate money from the military budget for the wall. After all, we are under foreign invasion. What is more appropriate under the category of “military defense” than defending our borders? So it made perfect sense.

We have military in 100-plus countries. We need to bring the troops home and station them at our own border. Let Germany, Japan and South Korea pay for their own national defense. Or let them pay us to keep our troops there protecting them. Then, use those billions in savings to protect our borders.

We should build military bases along the U.S.-Mexico border. Station our troops permanently right there. Conduct military exercises 24/7 along the border. The Mexican drug cartels would be neutered.

On my Newsmax TV show, I’ve also discussed three other big ideas to solve this national emergency. Here they are.

First, Democrats in Congress are bought and paid for by special interests. I personally believe the single-biggest special interest bribing Democrats (and some RINO Republicans, too) are the Mexican drug cartels. Why would this shock anyone? Mexican drug cartels make $500 billion annually bringing drugs into the United States. I’m betting they make at least $100 billion more from human trafficking — bringing illegal aliens into the United States.

That’s a lot of money. You don’t think it’s probable that cartels are protecting their thriving business by making substantial donations to politicians? The American mafia calls it “protection money.” Just 1 percent of $600 billion is $6 billion. The Mexican drug lords can afford to throw billions at Democrat candidates throughout the United States: presidential candidates, members of Congress, district attorneys.

All these bought-and-paid-for Democrats need to do once elected is deny there is a crisis, oppose the wall, support open borders and protect sanctuary cities. Sound familiar?

So my first idea is to bypass Congress, Mr. President. Rule by executive order to secure our borders.

Secondly, issue an immediate executive order to suspend asylum rules. Asylum is the root cause of our national emergency. Asylum ends tomorrow with an executive order from President Trump.

Third, here’s the most powerful way to end this border crisis once and for all: Make Democrats feel the heat. I’ve recommended for weeks on TV to take every illegal asylum-seeker already in the United States and bus them to Democrat districts and Democrat politicians’ homes. Suddenly this became the biggest story in America on Friday morning. President Trump obviously listened once again. He is discussing this very idea.

I call my idea, “Busing with the Stars.”

All these famous Democrat politicians, Democrat donors, Hollywood stars and liberal judges claim to love illegals so much. So let’s test that claim. Fill their neighborhoods and their schools with illegals. How will they react when illegals are climbing the walls outside their mansions?

Bus all the asylum-seekers awaiting hearings to Beverly Hills, Malibu, San Francisco, Georgetown, Cambridge, Scarsdale and, of course, the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Make sure they bring signs that say, “Su Casa is Mi Casa.” What’s the problem? Why is Nancy Pelosi in a rage? Why are liberals suddenly in a panic?

This is how you end the border crisis tomorrow. Bus them all to liberals’ neighborhoods and schools. Our open borders will be closed within five days. Asylum will be ended. No more illegal invasion. Problem solved by “Busing with the Stars.”

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.