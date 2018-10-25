COMMENTARY: Caravan a big boost for Donald Trump, GOP

Democrats either defend the invading army or say nothing, while winking and nodding. What a stunning mistake and miscalculation.

I was one of the only commentators in the media who predicted a presidential victory for Donald Trump in 2016. I stood firm on Fox News with my prediction even when The New York Times gave Hillary a 92 percent chance of victory. Don’t look now, but as Yogi Berra would say, “It’s déjà vu all over again.”

Democrats are so certain of winning the House that they’re measuring the curtains. The Democrats’ chief fool and delusional prognosticator Nate Silver just gave them an 85 percent chance of winning the House.

I predicted Trump’s victory because 10,000 to 20,000 people were showing up at Trump events in 2016. Meanwhile, Hillary was attracting hundreds. It was clear Democrats were delusional.

Fast forward to today. Trump attracts 10,000 or more to rallies in small towns such as Elko. He attracts 100,000 RSVPs to a Houston rally for Ted Cruz. Yet the potential 2020 Democrat presidential front-runner, Joe Biden, comes to Las Vegas and attracts 500 to a union hall.

The latest polls show incumbent Democrat U.S. senators trailing in North Dakota, Missouri and Indiana. In early voting, the GOP is ahead by a mile in states across the country. In Tennessee, Republican turnout is up 33 points. Keep in mind the GOP never wins early voting.

Why is this happening? Because Democrats have made the biggest mistake in the history of U.S. politics. I’m not even talking about the Brett Kavanaugh hearings. That was the second- worst mistake.

I’m talking about the timing of the caravan coming from Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico to the U.S. border. I suspect this is the work of liberal/socialist/communist activists under the direction of George Soros (and other America-hating, open-borders-loving billionaire donors to the Democrat Party). They wanted to embarrass President Trump and cause an international incident. But, boy, did they miscalculate.

This is the perfect issue at the perfect time for Trump and the GOP. This has made illegal immigration, open borders, sanctuary cities, the abolish ICE movement, the wall and every other immigration/border issue the defining, shining moment of the 2018 election. These are the issues that elected Trump. These are the issues that make Trump look like a genius and soothsayer.

This massive foreign invasion represents everything that frightens middle-class Americans — criminals, drugs, disease, the bankruptcy of America, lower wages for U.S. workers, higher taxes, unimaginable debt and the overwhelming of our health care, education and welfare systems. Almost certainly mixed into this invading army are ISIS terrorists. Our children’s lives could be in mortal danger.

This is an invading army. An act of war. We are staring at the end of America. Only Trump can save us. This is how many normal American citizens see it.

Yet Democrats either defend the invading army or say nothing, while winking and nodding. What a stunning miscalculation.

Game. Set. Match. Expect a stunning Red Storm victory for Trump and the GOP on Nov. 6. And, as usual, Democrats won’t know what hit them.

