COMMENTARY: Crazy liberals are the gift that keeps on giving to Donald Trump and the GOP

How far left can they go as the elections approach?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

I have written so many columns detailing the radical views and mental derangement of liberals. It’s hard to believe, but it’s getting worse.

Cynthia Nixon, a liberal candidate for New York governor and former star of “Sex and the City,” just went a step further into crazy land. She tweeted that “ICE is a terrorist organization and its egomaniacal leader is Donald Trump.”

Well, at least it’s all now out into the open. Liberals support illegal alien criminals and think ICE agents who protect our border, shield us from terrorism and save women and children from kidnappers, rapists and murderers are “terrorists.”

Good luck in the midterms with radical, insane views such as this.

In Boston, liberal City Council members are considering giving noncitizens (including DACA recipients) voting rights. It turns out there are 190,000 noncitizen residents in Boston. That’s nearly 28 percent of the city’s population. These “noncitizens” include visa holders. Liberals think the vote of a visa holder, in America temporarily, should cancel out your vote.

Good luck in the midterms with radical, insane views such as this.

Netflix host Michelle Wolf isn’t just a liberal feminist abortion proponent. She led a “salute to abortions” on her latest show. She led “abortion chants” in front of a marching band. Then she ended her monologue with “God bless abortions and God bless America.”

I remember when Democrats and liberals were sane. They said things like, “No one likes abortion. We want to keep abortions legal, but limited.” Remember that?

Now liberals chant “God bless abortion.” Not only is that disgusting, but think about the hypocrisy. According to liberals, separation of children from a criminal parent for a few months is so heinous it is Hitleresque. But separation of an innocent child from a parent for eternity through barbaric methods such as partial-birth abortion is “blessed by God.”

Good luck in the midterms with radical, insane views such as this.

Then there’s the liberal exaggeration and hysteria. Nancy Pelosi recently said, “Civilization as we know it today is at risk in this election.” And Hollywood eftist Rob Reiner said that voting Republican is a vote for the “destruction of democracy.”

Clearly neither civilization nor democracy could possibly survive lower taxes, dramatic economic growth, millions of new jobs, higher wages, bonuses for millions of Americans, a large jump in manufacturing jobs, the lowest unemployment in many decades and the lowest black and Hispanic unemployment in U.S. history. All of this just happened under Donald Trump.

Good luck in the midterms with radical, insane views such as this.

Speaking of “the end of civilization” nearly 30 people were shot and four people killed over the weekend in 100 percent Democrat-controlled, 100 percent gun-controlled Chicago. That’s an improvement from Memorial Day weekend when 36 were shot and seven killed. Things are pretty civilized in places run by Democrats, huh?

Lastly, I can’t end this column without the laugh of the week. Liberals are losing their minds in particular over one issue: the border. They think everyone should be allowed to walk into America from Mexico and points south. But Mexico’s new President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador just destroyed that argument.

Obrador will create a new border police force to secure Mexico’s southern border and fight illegal immigration, drug trafficking and illicit firearms coming from Central America.Alfonso Durazo, incoming Mexican chief of public security, told Bloomberg television, “We’re going to create a border force that will be highly specialized. They need to apply the law” against illegal immigration and human trafficking crossing into Mexico.

This is too funny. Substitute the name Trump for Obrador, and U.S. liberals would be screaming “racist” and holding protests featuring signs with epithets such as Hitler, Nazi and KKK.

Apply the law? You’re allowed to do that in Mexico? Don’t liberals freak out when Trump tries to do the same thing here in America?

Good luck in the midterms with radical, insane views such as this.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com.