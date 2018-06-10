COMMENTARY: Crazy talk from Democrats turning their Blue Wave into a Red Dawn

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer

Everything is coming up aces.

First, a couple of great personal honors. My column on the Trump economic miracle was chosen by President Donald Trump as his No. 1 reading choice of the week at West Wing Reads, found at the official White House government website. I’m honored.

Second, my Review-Journal column about Harry Reid living as my neighbor inside Anthem Country Club — where you must have a government-issued photo ID to enter a neighborhood protected by large walls, iron gates and armed guards — obviously struck a nerve. It has gone viral across America. For a month now, I’ve been getting hundreds of thank-you notes per day. The notes come from all 50 states. From the remarkable response, I’m guessing this column has reached tens of millions of Americans.

Now they all know what hypocrites liberal politicians are.

On to the damage that out-of-touch Democrats are doing to themselves. The more they talk, the more they lose. Their own words are coming back to haunt them.

Democrats thought they had a “Blue Wave.” But instead their own words have created a “Red Dawn.”

No incident more perfectly paints Democrats as radical, clueless and downright crazy than this national debate about MS-13. Trump called MS-13 gang members “animals.” Personally, I think that’s way too nice a word. I am a huge dog lover. To compare MS-13 gang members to animals is an awful insult to dogs.

MS-13 gangbangers rape, torture, mutilate and murder. They cut out the hearts of living victims. They beat children to death with baseball bats. They set victims on fire. They torture victims in unspeakable ways before they murder them.

The MS-13 motto is “Kill, Steal, Rape, Control.” They are human garbage. We must treat them harshly. Once convicted, they must be removed from society forever. Life in prison is far too nice. Vile animals like this require the death penalty after conviction.

Yet Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer defended them. Schumer compared MS-13 gang members to our immigrant grandparents. Sorry, Chuck, you just outed yourself as either a naïve, ignorant fool or a man willing to say anything to win votes from felons and illegals.

My grandparents came to America legally. They got jobs and worked hard for the rest of their lives. They never broke the law. They never killed, raped, sold heroin or trafficked little girls. They never cut out anyone’s heart or set anyone on fire.

Chuck Schumer just insulted every law-abiding immigrant who ever came to this country. He insulted our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. He insulted and disgraced every hero soldier who ever sacrificed for this great country.

Then we come to Nancy Pelosi. She is captured on video defending MS-13. She says we are “all God’s children” and possess a “spark of divinity.” There is a “dignity” in all people. These are not animals. They are humans who “deserve respect.”

Something tells me Nancy has never met anyone from MS-13. She spends her Christmas vacations at a $10,000-per-night Four Seasons Resort in Hawaii, escorted by local police at a cost of $34,000 per visit. Congressional records indicate Nancy is worth more than $30 million. But according to the Center for Responsive Politics, when factoring in her wealthy husband Paul Pelosi, the San Francisco Democrat has a net worth of more than $196 million.

Keep talking, Nancy and Chuck. They are Exhibit A for today’s Democrat Party. They choose vile thugs and murderers over police, military, small-business owners, law-abiding taxpayers and patriots.

Trust me, average Americans who hear this crazy talk are shocked and appalled. The Democrat brand is poison. A “Red Dawn” is coming.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.