COMMENTARY: Democrat Party continues to be clueless in the face of Donald Trump’s triumphs

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The Democrat Party is #CLUELESS.

The Democrats probably weren’t beating Donald Trump or the GOP no matter what they did or said — in either November or 2020. The economy is just too good. But they certainly had a chance if they didn’t go completely off the rails.

But then they chose illegal immigration as their headline issue. And as their new star (DNC Chair Tom Perez calls her “the future of the party”), Dems just elected Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a proud socialist. She was a bartender last year. Now call her “congresswoman.” She believes in open borders, abolishing ICE, sanctuary cities and that illegal aliens “deserve the right of passage” to freely enter the United States. Her words. I’m not joking.

No one could be that dumb and clueless, could they? Yup. See “Democrat” in the dictionary.

I’ll get to that. But first, the good news keeps coming in waves for President Trump.

■ The Trump economy added another 213,000 jobs in June. The U.S. Department of Labor also revised the April and May job figures upward by 37,000.

■ Even better news: Some 601,000 Americans re-entered the workforce in June. The economy is so good and wages rising so fast, everyone on the sidelines wants back in the game.

■ A record 155,576,000 Americans were employed in June, the most in history.

■ Pay growth is up every month this year, with blue-collar wages growing the fastest.

■ Because of Trump’s “Hire American” policy, even disabled Americans are seeing record job growth.

■ The U.S. trade deficit just plunged the most in 10 years. And. U.S. exports rose to an all-time record. Trump is winning “trade wars” for U.S. workers and companies.

■ Because of the Trump tax cuts, more than $300 billion was repatriated to the United States in just the first quarter.

How bad can it get for those poor, clueless, delusional Democrats?

In their infinite wisdom (because we all know how intellectual they are, or at least that’s what they keep reminding us), Democrats have chosen illegal immigration as their main issue for the upcoming election. And Ocasio-Cortez as their poster gal.

Did I mention that Ocasio-Cortez is a proud socialist?

Did I mention that, in addition to open borders and abolishing ICE, she believes in free college for all, free Medicare for all, universal income (everyone gets a government salary for not working) and that everyone who wants a government job should be provided one.

That’s your platform? Really? You’re not kidding? Democrats must believe in assisted suicide.

The latest polls?

■ A majority of blacks and Hispanics want stricter immigration laws.

■ Only 25 percent of voters want to abolish ICE vs. 55 percent who support ICE.

■ Americans are united in opposition to sanctuary cities, with 84 percent of voters wanting illegal aliens turned over to authorities.

■ Fifty percent of U.S. voters favor changing to a merit-based immigration system vs. 34 percent who prefer the existing family-based system.

■ Trump’s approval rating is up 10 points one month with Hispanics.

■ Reuters reports young white Americans are fleeing the Democrat Party in record numbers. Overall, Republicans are now — amazingly — tied 39-39 with Democrats among young voters. Yes, young voters.

If I wrote this storyline in a movie script, not one liberal Hollywood movie mogul would buy it. They’d say it’s too far-fetched. They’d say no one could be this blind, deaf, dumb or clueless. Yet Democrats are actually doing this in real life. It’s stranger than fiction.

Thank you, God, for the gift of #CLUELESS DEMOCRATS.

