COMMENTARY: Donald Trump celebrates the hard-working 3.8 percent

I hate to disappoint liberals and the mainstream media, but they haven’t a clue why I voted for President Donald Trump. They either don’t understand … they’re blind, deaf and really dumb … or they’re purposely misrepresenting my views.

So here’s why I voted for Trump: Because I’m a member of the 3.8 percent.

Forget the infamous 1 percent the media love to discuss. That’s the super rich whom the media want you to resent. That group has no effect on your life. What matters is the 3.8 percent.

A new study is out. It shows that 3.8 percent of Americans work more than 60 hours a week. I’m one of them. I work 60 hours a week in a slow week. I think people with such dedication, discipline and work ethic should be celebrated.

For me, voting for Trump wasn’t about “racism” or “sexism” or “homophobia” or “Islamophobia” or the myriad other things liberals claim. I voted for Trump because I’m sick of working 60 hours and then being targeted, mocked, denigrated and punished.

I voted for Trump to turn around the economy that Barack Obama killed with taxes, regulations, Obamacare, climate change rules and a thousand other ignorant, radical, liberal (i.e., socialist) policies meant to redistribute wealth and empower lawyers, bureaucrats and regulators.

Liberal Democrats such as Obama and Hillary represent the more than 100 million Americans on some form of welfare or government handout — the people who think government owes them something.

Trump was the first president who cared about the 3.8 percent — the people who put in all the long hours. We needed someone to fight for us. Someone to celebrate us. Someone to say, “You did build that. You are what makes America great.”

I voted for Trump because I knew he’d turn around the economy and help those who work the long hours … versus those who think they deserve a short work week, a job guaranteed for life or a government check.

I don’t care about Stormy Daniels. I don’t care about Trump’s sex life before becoming president. There clearly was no Russian collusion. These are all distractions to prevent American voters from seeing the simple truth: The U.S. economy is booming again. Trump is succeeding. Trump is a breath of fresh air.

Want proof? I turned to one of the smartest guys I know. Mark Skousen is an economist, business professor, financial expert and the founder of FreedomFest, a prestigious economic gathering held each July in Las Vegas with 2,500 attendees from across the globe. Mark never liked or supported Donald Trump. But Mark is also one of the most honest guys I know. After crunching the numbers, he has come around to agreeing President Trump is doing a magnificent job of growing the economy.

Skousen reports the economy under Trump is exploding like nothing since Ronald Reagan. The Fed and media focus on GDP, which has made a dramatic recovery under Trump. But the more accurate gauge of the economy’s health is a stat called GO for Gross Output.

GO reflects the full value of the business supply chain and business-to-business spending. This model better recognizes the vital contributions of entrepreneurship, capital investment and innovative technology.

Mark’s new measurement of economic growth was featured in Tuesday’s Wall Street Journal. The results under Trump are remarkable. For three quarters in a row under Trump, GO accelerated. The supply chain took off in the fourth quarter of 2017, growing at a 7.5 percent annualized rate. That’s more than double the rate of GDP growth and the fastest pace since before the Great Recession. Real GO, which includes both GDP and the supply chain, rose at a 4.7 percent rate.

Skousen says this boom in business activity should translate into higher economic growth (GDP) soon. In other words, the numbers indicate President Trump has dramatically turned around the U.S. economy. And the best is yet to come.

Those in the 3.8 percent were right. Give President Trump a standing ovation.

