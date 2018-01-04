COMMENTARY: Donald Trump is making America great — and rich — again

Just as I always promised, we could make America rich again if we got the mainstream media, socialist politicians and jack-bootedgovernment bureaucrats out of the way.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Yes, Donald Trump is “Making America Great Again.” But more importantly, he’s also “Making America Rich Again.” How could anyone be against that?

What’s telling is how desperate Democrats are to stop the president. They’re angry his plan is working. They’re angry the economy is booming. Democrats are in a very bad position. They’re openly rooting for Trump to fail. Which means they’re opening rooting against America … against success … against prosperity.

I have the perfect slogan for Democrats in 2018 and 2020: “Making America Miserable Again.”

Look at the results that anger Democrats. The Dow just had the greatest year in history. It’s up 5,000 points in one year for the first time ever. It’s up 35 percent since Trump’s election.

Trump added 1.9 million jobs since taking office. And these aren’t low-paying jobs like the ones Obama created. ADP, which offers payroll services, reported 40,000 new high-paying manufacturing jobs in November — the most in history.

Then there’s the gross domestic product. The U.S. economy grew at a 4 percent clip in the fourth quarter and at 2.9 percent for Trump’s first year. Overall GDP just hit $19.5 trillion — the highest in history.

And it keeps getting better. Christmas retail sales were up 4.9 percent. Retail sales hit more than $800 billion for the first time ever. Retail stocks surged. Consumer confidence hit the highest level in 17 years.

How did all this happen? Actually, it’s simple. It’s common sense.

I’ve been trying to explain this for 20 years. I’ve written 11 books over the past 20 years, and 90 percent of those words were about how to create the greatest economy in world history.

My first recommendation was to elect a brilliant business genius as president. Someone who had spent his entire life creating jobs and building billion-dollar brands. But I also warned that most CEOs are boring. So I recommended the GOP find a showman, entertainer, bigger-than-life personality. I said, “If he doesn’t sell on TMZ, he can’t be elected.”

Donald Trump is right out of central casting for who I predicted would win a presidential election and supercharge the economy.

Then I wrote about the exact agenda Trump has carried out:

■ Have that president celebrate businessmen and women as heroes. Make it clear taxpayers will be rewarded, not punished.

■ Cut taxes dramatically. But, in particular, create a special tax break for small-business owners.

■ Cut regulations the most in history. Kill the D.C. swamp: Cut the size, scope and power of government. Rein in the IRS. Cut the number of federal workers.

■ Allow companies to bring all their offshore money back to the United States. Trade policies should be America first. Stop letting China and Mexico take advantage of us.

■ Kill climate change and global warming regulations. Encourage tons of oil drilling. Drill, baby, drill, because cheap fossil fuels will save the great American middle class by cutting energy prices. And fossil fuel jobs are the ones that pay middle-class salaries.

■ Build a wall and secure our border. Why are we allowing all these people from other countries into America to take our jobs and lower our wages? It’s dumb and self-destructive.

■ Kill Obamacare. Government fails at everything it touches. Ask the vets who died waiting in line at the VA. Check out Amtrak. Do you like waiting in line at the DMV? So why would we put health care in the hands of Big Brother?

Trump was elected. And he did everything this small businessman ever recommended. I mean word for word — all 3 million words in my books. Go read them.

And it worked. From arguably the worst GDP in history to an exploding, booming, bursting economy. In one year!

Just as I always promised, we could make America rich again if we got the mainstream media, socialist politicians and jackbooted bureaucrats out of the way.

Trump has proven all of this. Trump is “Making America Rich Again.”

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com.