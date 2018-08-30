COMMENTARY: Donald Trump just keeps on winning

With the president, there are no such words as “never” or “impossible.”

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Guess what? President Donald Trump just won — again. Trump just made the impossible possible again. Trump just made Mexico pay for the wall. More on that in a moment.

First, I must report on the biggest loser. That would be New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He recently said “America was never great.”

Well, I’m here to report that America is the greatest country in world history. And I know why. Because we’re blessed by God. I know it’s not politically correct to say that. But like President Trump, I report only the raw truth.

It’s so sad that liberals don’t believe in or understand the greatness of America. Because great things come to those who believe. I’m an SOB — son of a butcher. Guess who just joined my hit national television show? Bill O’Reilly.

Bill was the unchallenged king of cable TV news for 16 consecutive years. Amazing. Now he has decided to make his comeback on my “Wayne Allyn Root Show” on Newsmax TV. What an honor. There is no other country in the world where this could happen to a butcher’s kid. Only in America.

But that’s not my only honor to report. This butcher’s son has also been chosen by the publishing division of Newsmax TV to write the book about the one-in-a-billion business and political success of President Donald Trump. The last four books published by Newsmax have all been New York Times best-sellers. My book, “The Trump Rules,” is next in line. Only in America.

Now to the latest great news about Trump. I was the only newspaper columnist in America who predicted Trump’s approval ratings would go up in the face of guilty verdicts and pleas by his associates Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen. Sure enough, as if on cue, the new Wall Street Journal/NBC poll is out. Trump is at or near his all-time record high approval rating.

But that’s not the only thing hitting record highs.

■ Consumer confidence is now the highest in 18 years.

■ Corporate profits are hitting records. The stock market was up more than 250 points Monday. Most every stock index hit record highs.

■ The Atlanta Fed now predicts booming 4.6 percent economic growth in the third quarter. Wow.

■ At global online gaming sites, more people are betting on Trump’s re-election victory than on all his opponents combined.

That was all before Trump announced a United States-Mexico trade agreement. Because Trump talked tough and never gave in, U.S. workers will benefit. U.S. carmakers will benefit. U.S. manufacturers will benefit. U.S. taxpayers will benefit. Trump did it. He won. We all won.

While we don’t know all the details yet, I guarantee this new trade deal will save us tens of billions, perhaps hundreds of billions of dollars over the next decade. Given that the wall with Mexico costs about $25 billion, Trump just forced Mexico (whether it knows it or not) to pay for the wall. Once again, Trump accomplished what establishment politicians of both parties said could never be done.

But with Donald J. Trump, there are no such words as “never” or “impossible.” Trump has chutzpah. Trump aims for the moon. Trump is combative and aggressive. Trump is driven to do what others say cannot be done. Trump is an eternal optimist. I call those traits The Trump Rules. He proves they work every day.

You can bet he’s gotten Mexico to pay for the wall, his No. 1 promise of the election. You can bet we will now begin building the wall — just as I knew his popularity would go up after the terrible week of guilty pleas and nonstop media assaults.

Writing a book on the remarkable, one-in-a-billion “Trump Rules of Success” is easy. It just keeps writing itself. Every week comes a new victory none of Trump’s critics believed possible.

Thank you, Mr. President. You really are the greatest.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.