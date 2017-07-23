COMMENTARY: Donald Trump should mover forward with ‘we, the people, health care’

My advice to the president is to eliminate both Obamacare and Congress. Make members of Congress meaningless and insignificant. Go right over their heads.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Can I say this in print? Well, I’m going to: Screw Congress.

It’s time to repeal and replace Obamacare without Congress. It’s time for Donald Trump to do it himself, just like he’s accomplished everything else his entire life.

Here are the facts: Obamacare is a disaster. It the biggest tax and regulation machine in world history. It is the biggest debt creator in world history. It is the most lethal killer of full-time, middle-class jobs in world history. And just as an aside, it is the worst thing to ever happen to our health-care system, too.

With all this destruction, it’s amazing to realize our D.C. politicians are so out of touch that they can’t find a way to repeal and replace this Frankenstein’s monster.

Have you figured it out yet? Most of the D.C. politicians are corrupt fools and tools, bought and paid for by lawyers, lobbyists, Big Pharma, health insurance companies and George Soros. In short, all the people and companies that make billions of dollars off the fraud of Obamacare own the politicians on both sides of the aisle — lock, stock and barrel.

How can President Trump drain the swamp, when the swamp is everyone in D.C.?

But I have the solution: My advice to President Trump is to eliminate both Obamacare and Congress. Make members of Congress meaningless and insignificant. Go right over their heads.

Here’s “Plan A.” Call an “Obamacare Repeal and Replace Summit” in D.C. President Trump must bring together a group of the greatest business and medical minds in America. No politicians, elected officials or government employees. No politics. Just common sense.

This group will include only doctors, visionary business leaders and common-sense small businessmen and women. Some suggestions: Steve Wynn, Sheldon Adelson, Silicon Valley high-tech geniuses, the head of the Mayo Clinic, the heads of several small-business groups. But no politicians.

In short, the Obamacare replacement will be crafted by the kind of “citizen politicians” envisioned by our brilliant Founding Fathers.

This group of leaders and visionaries will agree to one simple rule: To stay in the conference room 14 hours a day for a week, until they’ve agreed on the replacement for Obamacare. President Trump will review and sign off on the final version. Whatever they produce in that room is what Congress will vote on. Period.

Congress now has a simple job: vote “yes” or “no.” No amendments. No changes. No lobbying. No lawyers. No politics. All members of Congress get to do is vote. They will have one month to review it and make their final decision. The American people will get the same month to review it.

This one-month period gives President Trump time to work his magic. Donald Trump is one of the greatest pitchmen and salesmen in world history. He needs to set presidential travel records, criss-crossing the USA, leading rallies of 20,000 to 50,000 at football stadiums and basketball arenas, to build support for the repeal and replacement of Obamacare.

Remember, this replacement was not created by politicians. It’s nonpartisan. It’s “we, the people, health care.” And the American people don’t have to “pass it to find out what’s in it.” They have a month to read it and understand it. And then to make their opinions known to their representatives.

Then Congress votes. Simple. President Trump needs to make it clear that voting “no” is a career ender.

Then we either have a full repeal and replace of Obamacare — or President Trump moves to “Plan B.” Take Obamacare apart line by line with executive orders. Destroy as much of Obamacare as possible — without involving Congress. Basically, create a version of the presidential line-item veto for Obamacare.

Either way, it’s now time to go over the heads of politicians. It’s time to repeal and replace Obamacare without Congress or any of the D.C. political class involved.

It’s time for “we, the people, health care.”

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch his nationally-syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.