COMMENTARY: Everybody hates Donald Trump — or do they?

AP Photo/Alan Diaz

What a two-week period for President Donald J. Trump.

They’re all rooting against him, thereby (by default) hoping America, the U.S. economy and middle-class job growth either fail or fall short. And it’s not just Democrats. It’s virtually everyone in power, in government, in the establishment.

Economists are rooting for Trump to fail. Democrats are rooting for Trump to fail. Ivy League eggheads are rooting for Trump to fail. The media are rooting for Trump to fail. Hollywood celebrities are rooting for Trump (and the economy) to fail.

The Deep State is rooting for Trump to fail (and be impeached). The whole D.C. Swamp — including the GOP establishment (think John McCain and Paul Ryan) are rooting for Trump to fail.

The entire welfare industrial complex — meaning anyone and everyone among the 110 million Americans on some form of welfare or government handout — is rooting for Trump to fail.

Everyone in the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fan club — i.e., those who hate America, hate capitalism and want everything for free: free college; free Medicaid for all; free welfare checks for everyone (universal income); free abortions for all; a free ride for every illegal alien (abolish ICE and open borders). I call it EIM — the Embrace Insanity Movement. They’re all rooting for Trump to fail.

But a funny thing is happening. Even though everyone seems to hate Trump … they don’t. In the midst of all this hate, Trump’s popularity is expanding and exploding upward.

First, the NBC/Wall Street Journal poll came out last week. Trump’s approval is the highest of his presidency. Among members of his own party, it’s the second-highest in history. Trump beats Reagan, Obama, JFK and Bill Clinton among voters from their own party.

Then the Gallup poll came out. Same result. Trump’s highest approval ever.

Then the American Barometer poll by HarrisX came out. Same result. Trump’s highest approval ever.

All of these polls came out after the Helsinki Summit. After a nonstop media blitz about Michael Cohen’s tape recordings of Trump’s supposed misdeeds.

After images of children separated from mothers and critics comparing Trump’s border policy to a Nazi initiative. After pundits panned Trump’s Russia performance and called for impeachment.

In the aftermath of all that, the highest approval ever for Trump.

And only then did the great news come rolling in. Trump beat NATO. It capitulated and agreed to spend $33 billion more. Trump beat the European Union. It capitulated and agreed to concessions on soybeans, energy and tariffs. Trump beat North Korea. Kim Jong Un turned over the remains of 55 U.S. heroes missing since the Korean War.

Trump is on his way to a Nobel Peace Prize.

And then the best news of all: Gross domestic product growth is 4.1 percent, the fastest in years. The second-highest since 2003. The Trump economy is in overdrive. And we’re just getting started.

My economic guru buddies, who are rarely wrong, have reviewed the full GDP report. They tell me it will almost certainly be revised upward to 4.5 percent. And they say signs in the report point to 4 percent growth for the third quarter. At that point, we are in a historic, Reagan-like economic turnaround.

Can you imagine Trump’s approval after all this great news?

Yes, everyone hates Trump — except the American people who work for a living and love this country.

Turn off the fake news at low-rated CNN. There is no Blue Storm. The Silent Majority loves and appreciates Trump. A Red Wave is coming.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.