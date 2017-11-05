COMMENTARY: Here’s plenty of proof that liberals are just plain nuts

The liberal mayor of New York was more worried about offending radicals and potential terrorists than protecting his own citizens.

Bowe Bergdahl, one of the worst traitors in America’s history, was just given a slap on the wrist by a liberal judge. No jail time. Multiple heroes and patriots who loved our country gave their lives searching for this traitor. The liberal judge didn’t care.

One hero soldier is badly brain damaged for life. He can’t speak or walk. He can’t kiss or hug his wife or child. The liberal judge didn’t care.

Obama traded five dangerous radical Islamic field generals for Bowe. They are back on the battlefield killing Americans. The liberal judge didn’t care.

Proof liberals are just plain nuts.

Donna Brazile finally threw Hillary Clinton under the bus. She is the most important and credible witness to ever turn on Hillary. Brazile just admitted that Hillary rigged the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. Hillary stole the nomination.

So says Brazile — the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee. Even ultra-liberal feminist U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren now agrees. She says the nomination was rigged. No one has ever rigged a presidential primary in our history — until Hillary. Brazile’s testimony can send Hillary to prison.

The reaction from the mainstream media? Barely a peep. America’s most famous Democrat stole the presidential primary and the mainstream media ignored the story.

Proof liberals are just plain nuts.

The far left domestic terrorist organization antifa had rallies on Saturday across the country. Deadlines require that I write this column before the rallies. I pray there was no violence. But it’s a fact that the radical liberal, communist and anarchist leaders of antifa have called for violence, the assassination of our president and death to white Americans.

Tom Bloke, one of the leaders of antifa, threatened on Twitter only days ago, “can’t wait for November 4th when millions of anifa supersoldiers will behead all white parents and small business owners in the town square.” It’s unclear if this is really their goal or just exaggerated propaganda meant to intimidate and frighten the good people of America. Perhaps these village idiots are daydreaming out loud about their fondest fantasies.

Proof liberals are just plain nuts.

A new book by my friend Edward Klein, the former editor of the New York Times magazine, reports that antifa now has a working relationship with ISIS.

He quotes from an FBI field report dated July 11. “There is clearly overwhelming evidence that there are growing ties between U.S. radicals and the Islamic State, as well as several ISIS offshoots and splinter groups … there is evidence from informants that (ISIS) is helping (antifa) acquire bomb-making equipment and toxic chemicals and gasses.”

The FBI report also explains how an antifa contingent traveled from Oakland to Syria to meet with ISIS leaders for tactical training and to “discuss possible massive disruptive attacks in the U.S.”

Proof liberals are just plain nuts.

A new report proves ESPN is dying. ESPN lost nearly half a million subscribers in October alone. That adds up to more than 15,000 lost subscribers per day. Critics and even some of ESPN’s own hosts have publicly stated this is a reaction to the over-the-top liberal politics espoused by the network. But the leadership at ESPN refuses to ban politics on a sports network. They ignore the fact that most sports fans are white, conservative, macho, testosterone-driven males. Their audience — their customers — voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump. The delusional liberals at ESPN just won’t face reality. So they’re destroying a billion-dollar business.

Proof liberals are just plain nuts.

Finally, we come to the terror attack in New York this past week. It turns out that radical liberal New York Mayor Bill de Blasio was convinced by Muslim donors and Muslim religious leaders in New York to end the police surveillance of mosques. The terrorist who killed eight innocent New Yorkers worshipped at one of the mosques under surveillance. Maybe this tragedy could have been prevented. But the liberal mayor of New York was more worried about offending radicals and potential terrorists than protecting his own citizens.

Proof liberals are just plain nuts. And, most importantly, a danger to all of us.

