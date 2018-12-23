COMMENTARY: Liberal media hide Trump accomplishments

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

I give thanks for Merry Christmas blessings. Actually, it’s two Christmas blessings in particular. It’s the powerful, relentless, one-two punch of President Donald Trump combined with conservative talk radio and television.

Let me interrupt the nonstop blitz of negative news in the mainstream media meant to destroy the Trump economy and Trump administration. If it weren’t for conservative talk radio and TV, there would be a media blackout of all the great things happening.

Perhaps you haven’t heard? The Obamacare “death panels” are real — and, ironically, it’s Obamacare being put to death. A Texas judge ruled Obamacare is unconstitutional. Yet the media said virtually nothing. Like the cop at the scene of a terrible car crash with multiple fatalities, they stand by saying, “Move along, nothing to see here.”

Why wasn’t this big news? Because the fraudulent liberal media are doing their best to make believe it never happened. They’re hoping that a liberal federal court judge overrules the decision. And I’m certain one will. Our courts are littered with activist liberal judges. But that will be only a Band-Aid. Obamacare is now headed back to the Supreme Court — sooner rather than later. That alone is reason for a Merry Christmas.

The same liberal media refused to report on Trump’s major accomplishments in the past week. Trump is, quite simply, relentless. But again, without conservative talk radio or TV, you would never know it.

First, Trump supported and helped pass major criminal justice reform. I was with Trump on this all the way. I believe our laws are too severe, our sentencing guidelines too strict. Lives are being ruined over nonviolent crimes. Families are being ripped apart. We have more Americans incarcerated than any country in the world. Most of them could instead have been sent to rehab or home detention. Or have them serve three years in prison, not 30. And many of them are black Americans. Excuse the pun, but it’s high time for reform.

Who got it done? Trump. The guy the liberal media call a “racist.” The same guy who has produced the lowest black unemployment in history.

If Obama passed criminal justice reform, he’d be hailed as a hero by the media, black leaders, the black community and the ACLU. They’d throw him a parade. But Obama never got criminal justice reform passed it. Trump did. I hear crickets.

Second, Trump has decided to remove all our troops from Syria and to begin a large drawdown from Afghanistan. Fantastic. I applaud the president for this. I’m sick of America wasting billions of dollars and risking American lives and treasure on endless and often pointless wars in far-flung lands where America is hated. Bravo, President Trump.

But that’s not all. Trump is on the verge of a major victory with funding for the wall. That would make Trump the greatest “comeback kid” since Bill Clinton. I predicted from Day One of the Trump presidency that he would find a way to fund and build the wall. It’s a long battle, but Trump will find a way. Whether Congress funds it with $5 billion this round … or Trump uses the military budget … or he taxes the remittance funds that illegal aliens and foreigners send overseas … or 63 million Trump voters fund it through a GoFundMe campaign … this much I know: It will get done.

And best of all, Trump has announced he will soon force millions of able-bodied Americans using food stamps to get a job or lose their benefits. This is precisely why we elected Donald Trump. We finally have a president who values work over welfare. Amen. Glory hallelujah.

Merry Christmas.

