COMMENTARY: Liberals exhibit symptoms of Trump Derangement Syndrome

President Donald Trump gestures as delivers his first State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan applaud. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

Liberals call Trump “Hitler” and the conservatives who support him “Nazis.” Which, as I pointed out in my last column, is wrong, reckless and bordering on insanity. Hitler and the Nazis killed 6 million Jews and tens of millions of others in World War II. Nothing compares to Hitler or the Nazis. To make that comparison is obscene.

So it is ironic that Democrats and liberals are acting like the Mafia. Or street thugs. Or “domestic terrorists.” Take your pick.

Liberals are purposely demonizing, intimidating and persecuting people whose politics they disagree with. They are inciting violence. And this is no joke: They are going to get someone killed — whether it’s a Republican politician, an ICE agent or just a conservative in the wrong place at the wrong time wearing a red Trump MAGA hat. As sure as I’m sitting here, someone is going to kill a conservative based on this violent rhetoric.

Ask Steve Scalise about the odds of that. Ask GOP Rep. Brian Mast. A pro-open borders liberal nutcase was just arrested for threatening to murder his children.

Here are a few more horror stories. Trump’s spokeswoman Sarah Sanders and her family were forcefully kicked out of The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Va. The hateful, vicious restaurant owner then followed the family across the street and screamed at them in the next restaurant. This is obsessed, stalker, mentally deranged behavior.

Don’t liberals want to destroy any Christian business for refusing service to gays? Don’t they think government should fine them $100,000? Yet a group of gay waiters (according to the owner of the restaurant) thought it was perfectly OK to refuse service to a Republican? What’s the difference between refusing service to a gay person, a black person or a Republican? Isn’t hate hate?

Even better, Democrats don’t think we have a right to enforce our own border, and our president has no right to vet people coming into America. But Democrats think they have a right to vet and deport Republicans at any business in America? Nutjobs.

Can you even imagine a white Republican restaurant owner kicking Obama administration officials out of a restaurant? We’d be witnessing mass violence, rioting and anarchy on the streets of every big city in America.

Peter Fonda called for the kidnapping of Barron Trump and for him to be raped in a cage populated by pedophiles. He called for a similar crime against HHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

D-list comedian Tom Arnold plans to show up at 12-year-old Barron’s school to harass him and “make him feel uncomfortable.”

MSNBC’s Donny Deutch said not only is Trump “Hitler,” but that liberals need to start calling all Trump supporters “Nazis.”

HHS Secretary Nielsen was harassed at a NYC restaurant by a DOJ staffer. Pure insanity.

Florida Republican Attorney General Pam Bondi was verbally assaulted, bullied and spit on outside a movie theater on Saturday night.

A senior DHS official found a decapitated, burnt animal carcass on his doorstep.

A NYU professor published the home addresses of ICE agents nationwide on the internet.

Even a sitting Democrat congresswoman, “Mad Maxine” Waters, encouraged the public to “absolutely harass” White House officials anytime they see them in public spaces.

Ironically, liberals are exhibiting the actual behavior of the “Nazis.”

But it has backfired badly. Even DNC officials are afraid the public is turning off to Democrats. They fear a backlash at the polls in November.

I see the signs everywhere. Democrats have gone way too far. They’re going down to a historic defeat in November. This is what happens when you act like domestic terrorists.

But here’s the scary question: How will these same obsessed, deranged liberals act after being repudiated in another election?

As actor James Woods just recommended to Republicans: “Get armed and vote. Your life literally depends on it.”

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.