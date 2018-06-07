COMMENTARY: On Miss America and the Trump economy

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

I love reporting from Trumpland (aka the United States). One thing is certain. Life is never dull around President Donald Trump. This is the greatest time to be alive for comedians, radio and TV talk show hosts and columnists. I’ve got it made.

First, to the economy. My last column reported on “the Trump Miracle.” The U.S. economy is booming, jobs are plentiful, and they aren’t the crappy low-wage, part-time jobs of Obama’s era. Trump’s economy produces high-quality, full-time jobs for middle-class Americans. Glory, hallelujah. That’s why I recommended Trump should be awarded the Nobel Prize for economics.

But all of that was before the Atlanta Fed came out with second-quarter GDP predictions. They are projecting 4.5 percent growth. We haven’t seen numbers like that since Reagan. Think about this for a moment. Assuming the Fed is correct (or even close) that means Trump has produced 3.8 percent unemployment and 4.5 percent GDP growth. That could be the first time in history the growth rate is higher than the unemployment rate.

For most of Obama’s presidency, unemployment was around 7 percent to 10 percent … while growth was below 2 percent. Embarrassing. I called it “The Obama Great Depression.” Obama buried us under $10 trillion in new debt to produce horrible GDP numbers.

But even Reagan couldn’t pull off this Trump magic act. In 1988 Reagan produced growth of 4.2 percent and unemployment of 5.3 percent. Economists called that a miracle. Reagan saved America with those numbers. But you’ll notice GDP was still lower than unemployment — even in booming economic glory days.

Next topic. London is in the middle of an epidemic of knife and acid attacks. Gun control isn’t working so well, huh? A U.K. judge is recommending duller knives. I’m not kidding.

Maybe the United Kingdom should examine its ignorant immigration policies. The United Kingdom desperately needs a British version of Donald Trump and extreme vetting policies, not duller knives.

I know facts scare liberals, but here are more gun control facts. More than 1,000 Americans have been shot so far this year in Chicago, in a city with the strictest gun control in the United States. Proof positive guns don’t kill people, idiotic liberal thinking kills people.

Cancun, Mexico just reported 50 murders in May, the second-deadliest month in history. Only surpassed by April. Mexico also has strict gun control. Honest, law-abiding citizens can’t get guns. The result is they are sitting ducks in a shooting gallery. More proof of gun control failure. More reasons to build the Trump Wall with Mexico.

Speaking of liberal idiocy, the Miss America pageant is dead. It was self-inflicted suicide. Miss America officials just announced the contest will no longer be based on beauty. They want Miss America’s crown to be based on liberal ideas such as “diversity, inclusion, social causes and social impact initiatives.” No more bathing suits, no more evening gowns.

Now they will wear attire that makes them “feel confident based on their personal style.”

That’s not a beauty contest. As a matter of fact, that’s not a contest anyone will pay to attend. Or watch. Miss America is dead.

Now before you go calling me a chauvinist, understand this goes both ways. Screaming women at bachelorette parties don’t stuff dollar bills in the G-strings of Chippendales dancers if they’re ugly, pale, skinny nerds. Remove the standard that male strippers need to be muscular, handsome, sexy hunks and no one will show up for your shows.

This kind of common sense evades liberals.

All of this proves two key points:

1. Trump has saved the U.S. economy from liberal idiocy, ignorance and mental illness.

2. Liberals ruin whatever they touch — whether it’s Miss America or cities such as Detroit, Chicago and Baltimore.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root (Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com). Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.