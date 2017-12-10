COMMENTARY: Pinch me, I think I’m in heaven

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Donald Trump promised us we’d win and win and win so much, we’d get sick of winning. Santa Trump has delivered for Christmas.

Here are a few observations and predictions.

First, the economy. I said Democrats would never defeat Trump because he was elected to fix the economy. That’s what most middle-class Americans care about. That’s what the Silent Majority cares about. As long as he delivers, he can’t be defeated.

Well don’t look now, but Trump has turned around the U.S. economy in record time. What’s happening can be described only as The Trump Miracle.

Gross domestic product for the third quarter was just adjusted upward to 3.3 percent. That’s almost triple the eight-year average under Obama. The Fed is predicting fourth quarter GDP of almost 4 percent. That means in his first year, Trump beat all eight years under Obama.

The Friday jobs number was fantastic — again. Under Trump, America has created 2.2 million new jobs. The 40,000 new manufacturing jobs in November was the highest number in history. Obama said manufacturing jobs were gone forever. For an anti-business socialist such as Obama, they were. For a smart conservative capitalist such as Trump, they came roaring back. In one year. Amazing.

My prediction: Democrats will never defeat Trump. No matter how many “trumped-up charges” they invent. Because as James Carville once said, “It’s the economy, stupid.”

By the way, didn’t liberals claim Trump was a racist? Didn’t they say he hated Hispanics? I wrote a commentary for Fox News back in early 2015 predicting Trump would be the greatest president for Hispanics ever because he would create millions of jobs for Hispanics. Well Hispanic unemployment is now 4.7 percent — the lowest in American history.

Then there’s Roy Moore. I’ve predicted here in the Review-Journal and on my radio and TV shows for weeks on end that Moore would win the Alabama U.S. Senate race despite the accusations leveled against him from almost 40 years ago.

But I went a step further. I also predicted at the moment Moore was seated in the U.S. Senate, Al Franken would be gone. Franken resigned on Thursday.

Here’s another prediction. The U.S. Supreme Court will soon rule in favor of New Jersey on the issue of legal sports gambling, thereby ushering in legalization in many states.

Long before my political career, I made my living as a sports handicapper, with more than 3 million clients and callers over the years. Back in 1977, the local New York newspapers ran a story about my budding career titled, “The Betting Whizkid.” In that article from 40 years ago, a 16-year old Wayne Root talked about my dream — the nationwide legalization of sports betting. It took a long while, but my lifelong dream is about to be realized.

I can’t end this column without thanking Trump for officially recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and starting the process of relocating the U.S. Embassy there. How refreshing to have a politician who actually does what he promised to do on the campaign trail. How remarkable for a politician to do what’s right without worrying whether it offends our enemies.

It’s amazing how world is changing under Trump. The economy is exploding; taxes are about to be cut dramatically, thereby rewarding taxpayers and job creators instead of punishing them; Obamacare is at death’s door; the wall will be built; the capital of Israel is officially recognized as Jerusalem; Roy Moore is about to join the U.S. Senate; and sports gambling will be legal nationwide.

I have to wonder: Have I died and gone to heaven?

