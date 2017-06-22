COMMENTARY: President Donald Trump just keeps on winning

President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Isn’t that what the polls say? Democrats and the mainstream media constantly quote polls reporting that Donald Trump is “the most unpopular president ever.” Funny how this “unpopular president” just keeps winning and winning and winning.

He’s now 4-0; 100 percent winning. Perfect. That’s this “unpopular” president’s record in special congressional elections since his November upset victory. That’s Trump’s record in what the media called “Trump mandates.” 4-0. Perfect.

If 4-0 is “unpopular,” then I want all Republicans to be unpopular. I want all of us to drink what Trump is drinking. C’mon President Trump, spread your unpopularity around! We all need to be this unpopular.

In the Georgia special election on Tuesday, Democrats spent more than $23 million to defeat Trump’s candidate. Once again, they called it a “mandate on Trump.” They outspent the GOP by an unheard of 7-to-1 margin. They brought in all the big guns from D.C. and Hollywood. They threw in everything but the kitchen sink. And they lost — again.

Let it sink in a bit.

Trump and his team were outspent 7-to-1. Democrats spent the most money ever spent on a House race. Anyone could elect a ham sandwich with $23 million. Especially if the president is so “controversial,” “disliked” and “unpopular.” It should be a slam dunk, right? Like shooting fish in a barrel.

And still Democrats couldn’t beat Trump.

What did Trump promise during the campaign? “We’re going to win so much,” he said, “you’re going to get tired of winning.” Don’t look now, but it’s happened. So, the question everyone should be asking: “Is Trump Really Unpopular?” Because 4-0 while under the most vicious, over-the-top mainstream media assault in history, certainly should make anyone with a brain doubt the accuracy of those polls.

I’m the guy who kept reporting during the presidential election cycle that the polls were wrong. I was right. I’m right again. The polls are a total fraud. They were oversampling Democrats then … and they’re doing it again.

One more important takeaway from Tuesday’s Georgia special election. If polls were wrong again about Trump’s popularity … if another “Trump mandate” went bad for Democrats despite spending $23 million … if Democrats can’t find a way to beat Trump ever in the real world …

Did it ever occur to anyone that polls are dead wrong about Obamacare, too? That perhaps the Silent Majority despises Obamacare and is united behind its repeal? That the polls are dead wrong again — Obamacare is not “more popular” now than when passed?

Obamacare has slaughtered the middle class. I don’t need polls to tell me the truth — Obamacare is the most unpopular government program ever.

Obamacare is the main reason why Trump is president … and also why Trump is 4-0 and undefeated since November.

Obamacare has destroyed the Democrat Party. Obamacare is why Democrats lost more than 1,000 seats in Congress and state legislatures while Obama was president. Obamacare is why the GOP dominates every level of national, state and local government.

Obamacare is so deadly, Democrats can’t overcome it no matter what Trump says, no matter what Trump tweets, no matter how much the media slander him, no matter how many protesters march against Trump, no matter how many Hollywood celebs threaten the president.

So, my message to the GOP Congress? Stop being afraid of your own shadow. Stop worrying about the repercussions of repealing Obamacare. Can’t you read the “tea leaves”? The middle class has your back. The Silent Majority is 100 percent behind Trump. You have a free weekend pass. Obamacare has given you carte blanche. You now have permission and “cover” to pass the complete repeal and replacement of Obamacare.

What are you waiting for?

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear his nationally-syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now.