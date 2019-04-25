COMMENTARY: Radical Democrats hate the United States

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

In my column recently, I made the comment, “Joe McCarthy wasn’t wrong, he was just early.” I was being flippant. I was trying to make light of the Democratic Party’s turn toward radical, extreme, Marxist anti-American rhetoric.

I had no idea how right I really was.

I’m not being flippant anymore. Joe McCarthy would have a field day with today’s Democrat politicians. He’d be a hero for defending America from evil, radical Marxist politicians posing as “Democrats.” We’d be giving him ticker-tape parades.

The House Un-American Activities Committee served as a model for McCarthy in the Senate. Let me ask you bluntly: How much more un-American can you get than the ideas espoused just in the past few days by Democrats?

First, I’ll start with the usual suspect — Ilhan Omar. I know radical Marxist Democrats want to re-write history, but her latest claim is ridiculous. Omar re-tweeted the claim that Jesus Christ was a Palestinian. Folks, Jesus was a Jew, born into a Jewish family. It doesn’t get more simple or factual than that. Jesus’s parents, Mary and Joseph were Jewish. I know this breaks Democrat Omar’s heart, but Jesus wasn’t a Muslim. He’s the founder of Christianity, not ISIS, Hamas or Hezbollah.

But this is par for the course for Democrat Rep. Omar. In 2017 she wrote a Twitter post framing American soldiers as the bad guys in the “Black Hawk Down” incident in Somalia during which 19 American soldiers died. She clearly hates Jews, Israel, America and U.S. soldiers. Never forget that Nancy Pelosi put her on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. How un-American can you get?

Days ago, Islamic terrorists targeted Christians at churches on Easter morning in Sri Lanka. More than 300 people died. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton tweeted their condolences. But they refused to use the word “Christians” to describe the victims. Neither would use the word “Islamic” to describe the murderers. How un-American can you get?

The Democrat-dominated New York Legislature just passed a law that gives free college tuition to illegals. Days later, they killed a proposal for tuition assistance for Gold Star families, the children of U.S. military vets killed fighting for our freedoms. How un-American can you get?

But I’ve saved the best for last. Bernie Sanders announced his new plan for allowing murderers and rapists to vote from prison. Democrats are no longer satisfied with ex-felons voting. Now they want felons to vote while still behind bars. The worst of the worst are qualified to vote, according to Bernie. Mass murderers, rapists, pedophiles, even terrorists. According to Bernie they all have a God-given right to vote.

According to Bernie’s plan, Hitler, Stalin and all of history’s worst mass murderers could vote from their prison cells if they were alive today. According to Bernie, the Boston bomber should vote. If they were alive, Bernie would allow Charles Manson, Ted Bundy and the Boston Strangler to vote.

How low can you go? How un-American can you get? Democrats are certainly testing the waters for 2020.

Like I said, “Joe McCarthy wasn’t wrong, he was just early.”

