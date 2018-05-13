COMMENTARY: TheTrump Tsunami is drowning Democrats

It’s clear Trump has driven Democrats crazy. It’s also clear what’s about to happen. A redwave is coming.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

It just doesn’t get any better than this if you’re a Republican, a fan of President Donald trump or a fan of America. Trump’s victories are coming in waves. Like a Trump Tsunami. Every time Democrats manage to push their heads above water, another wave hits.

Here’s just one week of the Trump Tsunami …

First, Trump nuked the Iran deal. Glory, hallelujah. What kind of fools would sign a terrible one-sided deal with a terrorist regime? Only Barack Obama and John Kerry. No more. The world has been put on notice. America first. With Trump, terrorist mullahs don’t get to “Make Iran Great Again.”

It was no coincidence that, within hours of Trump’s decision to nuke the Iran deal, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un released three American hostages. Remind you of anything? Remember when the Iranians taunted Jimmy Carter by holding our U.S. Embassy hostages forever but released them at the moment of Ronald Reagan’s inauguration?

President Trump got three American hostages released in return for … nothing. Not a bad deal. On the other hand, Obama got back deserter and traitor Bowe Bergdahl, whom no one wanted back, in return for five Taliban terrorist leaders … who are no doubt back on the battlefield killing Americans.

Obama also got back several American hostages from Iran in return for a ransom in the hundreds of millions, hidden from Congress in an unmarked cargo plane, converted into Swiss francs to avoid breaking U.S. law.

Next Trump announced the capture of the five “Most Wanted ISIS terrorists in the world.”

Then on Friday afternoon Trump announced a war against Big Pharma called “American Patients First” to bring down high prescription drug prices. You know, the same prices that skyrocketed under Obamacare. You think average voters care more about that or an affair with a porn star?

I’ve saved the best for last: The Trump economy is booming. In the end, that’s what wins the hearts and minds of American voters.

■ The Dow is now in positive territory for 2018. That’s after the greatest year in history in 2017. But every U.S. stock index has reached all-time highs during the Trump presidency.

■ First-quarter corporate earnings are the highest in a quarter century.

■ The country had a $218 billion surplus in April — the largest in its history. Trump is proving lower taxes equal more revenues. Proving hysterical Democrats wrong again.

■ The 3.9 percent unemployment rate is at a 20-year low. Jobless claims are at a 49-year low.

■ Job openings just soared by 472,000 in one month to an record number of 6.5 million vacant jobs.

■ Overall, comparing apples to oranges, in his first 15 months as president, Trump added almost 3 million jobs, while in the same period Obama lost nearly 5 million jobs. That’s about an 8 million-job difference.

■ Some 2.2 million Americans dropped off the food stamp rolls during Trump’s first year in office.

No wonder CNN just announced a new poll showing optimism about the direction of America under President Trump has hit an 11-year high of 57 percent.

The Democrat response?

CNN and MSNBC have given a porn star’s lawyer $175 million in free media. Nancy Pelosi just publicly promised that if Democrats retake Congress, they’ll rescind the Trump tax cuts and raise your taxes. Bernie Sanders says he wants tax hikes, nationalized health care, a guaranteed income for all and reparations for black Americans.

I know sales. I’ve been in sales my whole life. It’s clear Trump has driven Democrats crazy. It’s also clear what’s about to happen. A red wave is coming. Call it the Trump Tsunami.

