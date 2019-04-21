COMMENTARY: Time to investigate the real criminals

Barack Obama

Attorney General William Barr made it all clear on Thursday morning — with no wiggle room. President Donald Trump is completely, 100 percent vindicated and exonerated.

Now comes the legitimate criminal investigation and prosecution. It’s time — as I’ve argued for two years now — to turn the tables and go after the real criminals. Trump and Barr must name special counsels to investigate all the Democrat and Deep State scandals.

The entire Hillary Clinton email/private server/national security leaks and her destruction of 40,000 emails after being subpoenaed need to be re-investigated. So does the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich.

The entire fake dossier that led to the FISA warrant (and therefore the entire investigation of Trump on “trumped-up charges) — paid for by Hillary’s campaign, the DNC and the FBI — needs to be investigated.

The entire FBI/Department of Justice leadership needs to be investigated for fraud, bribery, bias and leaks of their investigations to the media.

The Clinton Foundation and Clinton Global Initiative need to be investigated. They were nothing more than “pay for play” scams set up to extort billions from foreign countries and global billionaires in return for access and favors from Hillary. The proof is that all donations dried up the minute she lost the presidential election.

The other key to exposing these crimes is the location of the Clinton Foundation — offshore. Why does a U.S. charity that owes no taxes on donations need to be based outside the United States?

Could it be to avoid prosecution? Could it be because they were a scam that gave virtually nothing to charity? Could it be because they took money directly from terrorists and evil dictators? Could it be because they paid out bribes to Democrat politicians and it was all hidden in a web of offshore accounts?

The Uranium One deal needs to be investigated. Hillary, as secretary of state, approved the sale of a large portion of America’s uranium stock to the Russians. Shortly after, Bill Clinton received a $500,000 speech payoff and the Clinton Foundation received $140 million. There’s your real “Russian collusion.”

The spying by Barack Obama’s government on the Trump campaign needs to be investigated. It’s Watergate on steroids. The Obama government spied on the Trump presidential campaign to dig up dirt, slander him or frame him for crimes he didn’t commit. Or more likely to try to fix a presidential election in favor of Hillary.

The IRS scandal needs to be investigated. Was Obama using the IRS to enforce, intimidate and cover up all the crimes going on under his watchful eye?

Then we come to former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden funneled $1.8 billion in aid money to Ukraine, while his son Hunter received $166,000 per month from a major Ukrainian company. Then Biden bragged on camera at a press conference how he threatened Ukraine with the loss of billions in U.S. government funds if the nation didn’t fire its chief prosecutor. That prosecutor just happened to be investigating crimes committed by Hunter Biden’s company.

All of these crimes come back to one man — Obama.

Was Obama on the Clinton Foundation payroll? Was he on Hunter Biden’s payroll? If he gave approval to Hillary and Biden to loot and defraud U.S. taxpayers, he must have gotten a cut for himself.

I suspect it all leads back to Obama. What did Obama know and when did he know it? When is the FBI going to raid his home and personal lawyer’s office?

This is going to be fun.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally-syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m on Newsmax TV.