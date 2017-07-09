COMMENTARY: Why are Dean Heller and Brian Sandoval defending the massive fraud of Obamacare?

This Obamacare fraud makes Bernie Madoff look like small potatoes. Obamacare is the centerpiece of a purposeful plan to bankrupt the middle class. To fleece us. To redistribute our income. To make us all wards of the state and welfare queens.

Obamacare newspaper headline on cash with magnifying glass

So, our own GOP U.S. Sen. Dean Heller wants to fight to keep Obamacare. And our own GOP Gov. Brian Sandoval says repealing and replacing Obamacare would harm the Nevada economy. Really?

Can you imagine our politicians defending a world-class Bernie Madoff-like fraud? Amazing. Even more remarkable, these are Republicans fighting desperately to keep the fraud in place. Doesn’t that make them accessories in the fraud?

How do I know it’s fraud? Let’s look at the scam pulled off by convicted conman Kevin Trudeau.

Remember TV infomercial pitchman Kevin Trudeau? His 30-minute infomercials ran day and night on cable channels for the past decade. The government claimed that his product (a book about losing weight) was a fraud. The result? Kevin Trudeau was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in federal prison in February 2014.

Now Trudeau is no saint. He scammed about a million people out of $30 each. But did losing $30 affect anyone’s life? No. Were they forced to buy the book at government gunpoint, or IRS penalty? No. Yet Trudeau got 10 years in prison.

Meanwhile, Obama used Obamacare to scam every middle-class American out of thousands of dollars. In my case, about $25,000 per year. All sold with lies and misrepresentation.

Think about it. Obama promised rates would go down. Instead average health-care premiums skyrocketed. And premiums are currently soaring for 2018. Many states are seeing increases of 20 percent, 30 percent and 40 percent year-to-year. Again.

Obama’s lawyers argued in front of the U.S. Supreme Court that Obamacare wasn’t a tax. Yet Obamacare is nothing but taxes. The biggest tax increase in U.S. history.

The government accused Trudeau of lying and exaggerating to sell his weight-loss book. Their argument is that he called weight loss “easy” on TV. The government argued that without the lies he couldn’t have sold the book. But isn’t that exactly how Obama sold his massive Obamacare fraud?

Here’s the biggest whopper of all: “If you like your insurance you can keep it.” Obama told this lie while his own internal White House reports showed that up to 93 million Americans would lose their insurance because of Obamacare.

Obama told the middle class a lie to sell his product, because he knew if he told the truth, no one would buy. How does that differ from Kevin Trudeau?

But it gets worse! Trudeau’s misrepresentations didn’t cost a single person his health or his life. There are thousands of stories of cancer patients losing their insurance coverage, or doctors, or hospitals, or the life-saving medicine they needed because of Obamacare.

How about Linda Rolain, a Las Vegas woman, who lost her battle with brain cancer in 2014 after a three-month delay due to the faulty design of the Nevada Obamacare exchange? Obama said, “Don’t worry.” Tell that to Linda Rolain’s family.

There will be more deaths from Obamacare. Don’t believe me? Ask the veterans who died in the VA scandal. Isn’t that government-run health care?

Every day, Nevadans call my radio and TV shows to report they lost their insurance because of the high cost of Obamacare. If they die, or go bankrupt, aren’t Obama’s lies and misrepresentations to blame?

Don’t forget the millions of middle-class jobs lost. Obamacare created a nation of crappy, low-wage, part-time jobs. Or the $5 billion of taxpayer money wasted to build defective websites.

And never forget Linda Rolain.

This Obamacare fraud makes Bernie Madoff look like small potatoes. Obamacare is the centerpiece of a purposeful plan to bankrupt the middle class. To fleece us. To redistribute our income. To make us all wards of the state and welfare queens.

If Kevin Trudeau deserves 10 years in prison (and I don’t doubt he does), shouldn’t Obama receive a life sentence for the fraud he’s committed?

But what’s even more remarkable (and painful) is the realization that the two highest elected Republicans in the state of Nevada want to defend this world-class Bernie Madoff-like fraud. Even worse, they are fighting desperately to keep the fraud in place.

Doesn’t this make you think, “What’s in it for them?”

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear the nationally-syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now.