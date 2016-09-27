To win, Trump must tell hard truths about economy

Mitt Romney, the Republican nominee for president in 2012, was afraid to tell the truth. He thought it was too dark. It’s time for Donald Trump to trust American voters with the truth.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, stands with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton before the first presidential debate at Hofstra University, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Hempstead, N.Y. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Donald Trump entered Monday night’s presidential debate with all the momentum. He is up by 5 points nationally in the latest Rasmussen poll, up by 2 points with Bloomberg and up 4 points with USC/LA Times. In the latest Fox News poll, Trump is up by several points in the all-important battleground states of Ohio, North Carolina and here in Nevada.

He is so close to putting this race away. So here’s my advice to Trump on how to finish the job: Be the anti-Romney.

Mitt Romney, the Republican nominee for president in 2012, was afraid to tell the truth. He thought it was too dark. He thought it might scare America. Well, it’s time to scare America. It’s time for Donald Trump to trust American voters with the truth. Call it a modern version of “Scared Straight.”

I’m a small businessman. I’m at ground zero. I’m living the real-world results of President Barack Obama’s economic policies every day. It’s a disaster out here. The middle class is shattered.

No one can afford their health insurance because of Obamacare — and Hillary Clinton wants to expand it. Retail sales are down. My grocery bills and my kid’s college tuition have gone through the roof. GDP is near zero.

More than 90 million working-age Americans aren’t working. Where are they? They are on welfare, food stamps and disability. Does that sound like a “recovery” to you? Without EBT cards, we’ve got tent cities and food lines.

When I look at the rosy jobs numbers we see each month, I say bull. There are no middle-class jobs. Obama’s policies have created a glut of lousy low-wage jobs.

Of course there are 200,000 new jobs each month. Because of Obamacare, it now takes two or even three part-time jobs to replace what used to be one full-time, high-paying, middle-class job.

Only Trump can save us with raw truth. Paint the real picture, Donald. Tell it like it is — with no political correctness. The American people know what they’re hearing from Obama, Hillary and the media is a lie. They are waiting for someone to tell them the truth.

Donald has created prosperity and jobs his entire life. Trump is a walking economy.

It’s time we had a president who turns the tables — the system should be tilted in favor of the taxpayers, not the freeloaders. Tell the American people that you will be the first president on the side of working men and women. The first president on the side of the middle class and small business, not big business. The first to side with the taxpayers.

It’s time to scare the American people straight — with the truth.

Do this, Donald, and you’re the next president of the United States.

Wayne Allyn Root is a best-selling author and host of “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show,” from 3 to 6 p.m. weekdays at 790 Talk Now. His R-J columns run Wednesdays and Sundays.