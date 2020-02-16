WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: A Trump Valentine’s Day story

There is a political and patriotic twist to Valentine’s Day this year. President Trump is making us all fall in love with America again this Valentine’s Day.

As I sit here at my keyboard typing this column, it’s Valentine’s Day. And I am as happy as I’ve ever been in my life.

It’s a special Valentine’s Day for me this year for a couple of reasons. First, I love my fianceé, Cindy, and we are in the midst of planning our upcoming wedding. But there is a second reason this day is so special.

Yes, President Trump has made America great again. The economy is booming. Jobs are plentiful. Wages are way up. The stock market is perhaps the best of all time. But it’s more than that.

On this Valentine’s Day, President Trump has made it fashionable to love America again. It’s hip to be American. It’s cool to celebrate America’s greatness. It’s politically correct to put America first. We’re encouraged to stand for the national anthem and to chant, “USA, USA.”

And the result of all of this is that Americans who actually love America are happy again. We’re feeling the most satisfied of our lives. We are free to be ourselves. We don’t have to be silent anymore. We’re no longer frustrated and angry. It’s our turn to come out of the closet.

We’re no longer “The Silent Majority.” Now we’re the ones who are loud and proud.

Trump has unleashed our inner happiness. We just found out Trump will be the first president to be grand marshal at the Daytona 500. Yee-haw!

The proof is in the pudding. Gallup just polled Americans about their “satisfaction” level. An amazing 90 percent of Americans report feeling satisfied. This is the all-time high in the history of Gallup polling. Even more remarkable, the number of Americans reporting they are “very satisfied” hit 65 percent, also an all-time high.

Not surprisingly, Republicans top the list of happiness. 93 percent of Republicans are “satisfied.” Eighty percent report being “very satisfied.” Both are all-time highs.

But it’s not just Republicans who are happy this Valentine’s Day. Remarkably, pretty much everyone is happy with Trump as president.

Americans who earn $100,000 or more are 95 percent “satisfied” and 76 percent “very satisfied.” Married Americans are 93 percent “satisfied” and 74 percent “very satisfied.” Men are 92 percent satisfied. But women are 87 percent satisfied. That’s pretty darn good, too.

Poll after poll shows the same result. 61 percent of Americans report they are better off than they were three years ago under President Barack Obama. That’s far higher than in any election cycle with an incumbent president running for re-election in the past three decades.

Optimism about our personal finances just hit an all-time high. Confidence in the U.S. economy just hit a 20-year high. Consumer confidence is at a 17-year high. Americans satisfied with the direction of this country just hit a 15-year high. Sixty-nine percent of small-business owners report they benefitted from Trump’s tax cuts. The list goes on and on. Everyone is happy.

Except Democrats.

The result of all this happiness was on display in the New Hampshire primary. Even with no real opponent, Trump received far more votes than any incumbent president in the past half-century. Trump received more than 123,000 votes versus Barack Obama’s 49,080 in 2012, Bush’s 52,962 in 2004, Clinton’s 76,797 in 1996, and Reagan’s 65,033 in 1984. That’s a landslide.

To paraphrase James Carville, “It’s all about the happiness, stupid.” Trump is making us happy again. We feel good about ourselves again. Love is in the air.

This Valentine’s Day we are all in love with America again.

Wayne Allyn Root (Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com) is host of the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root Show.”