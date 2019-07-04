WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Dems exhibit hatred toward common sense, patriotism

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Happy Independence Day. What a great time to be an American. Despite all the hate speech from radical Democrats, we are still the greatest nation in world history, ever-blessed by God. And the greatest economy — by a mile. And the greatest military — by a mile. And the country that most welcomes immigrants — by a mile.

So, what’s the problem? Why the hate and self-loathing coming from Democrats and liberal groups? Did you watch the Democrat debates? The radical extremism on stage was sickening. Democrats live in a bubble.

All they care about is illegal aliens and open borders. All they talk about is decriminalizing illegal immigration; giving free health care to illegals; aborting babies up to the moment of birth; handing out abortion funding to transgender women; taking away our private health insurance; allowing terrorists and mass murderers to vote; and taxing the working people of America to death in order to hand out everything free to welfare bums and illegal aliens.

It’s a freak show of hatred toward common sense, morality and patriotism. Let’s keep score of just a few liberal villains on Independence Day.

Beto O’Rourke was busy campaigning this past week … in Mexico. What job is he campaigning for? President of Mexico? What an insult to Americans. Maybe Mexico will keep him. Hasta la vista, Beto.

Then there are the liberal lies of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She toured a border detention facility and lied about everything. She called the facilities “concentration camps.” She claims illegal aliens are forced to drink from toilets. She claims the border agents treated her terribly.

Her concentration camp lie has been called out as horrific by Jewish leaders, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and Israel’s Yad Vashem. Edward Mosberg, a 93-year old Holocaust survivor, is calling for AOC to be removed from Congress.

Border Patrol union head Brandon Judd says video from cameras at the facility AOC toured will prove she is a liar. He is demanding release of the footage. He says it will prove she was treated with dignity and respect. Witnesses claim AOC was actually the aggressor. She was rude and confrontational with border agents.

The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, says he toured the same facility as AOC, found a “drastically different” situation and was “shocked at the misinformation of the crisis at the border.”

I save the worst for last. Nike caved to pressure from Colin Kaepernick to cancel a U.S. flag-themed sneaker. Kaepernick was offended by the flag. Great timing for Independence Day.

In response, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has directed Arizona’s Commerce Authority to cancel all financial incentives for a planned Nike manufacturing plant in Arizona. Bravo. Trust me, this is just a small start. Nike will never be the same.

In the middle of all this hatred for America, President Donald Trump just announced he and the Republican National Committee have raised a stunning $105 million in second-quarter fundraising. Trump has $100 million cash on hand. Now do you understand why?

The Democrat Party is dead for 2020 and doesn’t even know it. Yet. Now there’s something to celebrate on July Fourth.

