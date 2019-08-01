WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Donald Trump tells the raw truth about Baltimore

We’ve spent billions on Baltimore. We’ve spent trillions on poverty in Democrat-controlled inner cities across America. So where did all that money go?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Inner-city Baltimore is a Third World hellhole in the middle of America. Parts of it look like a war zone. In interview after interview, the poor black citizens of Baltimore tell the story. President Donald Trump is right.

Trump has stirred up a hornet’s nest by telling the truth. By pointing out that Baltimore is America’s disgrace. And it’s run 100 percent by Democrats. In particular, Rep. Elijah Cummings has overseen America’s most disgraceful district since 1996.

Trump is a genius. Why? He’s gotten Democrats to publicly defend blocks of abandoned buildings; rats the size of cats; one of the highest rates of murder of any city in the world; a city filled with unimaginable poverty, drug abuse and hopelessness; a city left out of America’s economic recovery; a city Democrats have abandoned.

But that’s not what got Democrat politicians so angry and hysterical. Trump had the audacity to ask: Where has all the money gone? The federal government has spent billions on Baltimore over the years to combat poverty. In addition, Baltimore received $1.8 billion extra of stimulus money in 2009.

So where did all that money go? And why are African-American Democrats such as Cummings so eager to spend billions more on illegal aliens instead of on black Americans living in terrible poverty?

Funny how Trump pointing this out makes those Democrat politicians and community leaders hysterical. I’d be hysterical, too, if I presided over the destruction of my own people while I got rich. Or didn’t you know a charity run by Cummings’ wife received millions of dollars from groups and corporations that had business in front of her husband?

If Dems want to own all that, defend that and use it as their 2020 campaign theme, have at it.

I can see the slogans now:

■ “Democrats: We are Baltimore.”

■ “If you like what Democrats have done for blacks in Baltimore, honk your horn.”

■ “Democrats: We abandoned Baltimore. You’re next!”

■ ”Vote Democrat if you like buildings without roofs and rats the size of cats.”

How bad is Baltimore? Baltimore is on pace for a murder rate this year of 56 per 100,000 residents. That’s worse than Guatemala, El Salvador or Honduras.

That’s separate from the garbage piles, abandoned buildings, scarce jobs and failing schools.

There are no Republicans in control of Baltimore. None. Zero. Zip. Nada. Only corrupt Democrats ripping off their own people. Trump has once again used the one weapon Democrats can’t defend against: the truth.

And, once again, Democrats cry “racism.” It’s their only answer. Because they can’t explain why black leaders and black Democrat politicians let this happen to black citizens. They can’t explain what they’ve been doing while Baltimore turned into Baghdad. And they can’t explain where all the money went.

But Baltimore isn’t alone. This past weekend in Chicago, 48 citizens were shot, nine killed. This tends to happen in cities run by Democrats. Raw truth is uncomfortable. Thank you, President Trump.

