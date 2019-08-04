WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: The stark contrast between Trump economy, Democrat-controlled cities

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Santa is famous for making a list and checking it twice. I know it’s not Christmas yet, but it’s time for President Donald Trump to play Santa and create two lists. These lists are literally the difference between life and death.

If the president and the GOP keep announcing these lists, week after week, from now through the 2020 election, Trump wins in a romp.

But first an update on the Trump economy. New numbers came out Friday.

■ A record 157.288 million Americans were employed in July. Bravo, President Trump.

■ Black employment hit an all-time high of 19.481 million employed.

■ Manufacturing added 16,000 jobs, the most since January.

■ The number of Americans working part-time for economic reasons plunged by 363,000 to 3.984 million, the lowest number since April 2006.

This is more proof of why we must keep the economy in the hands of an adult businessman instead of extremist, radical, politically correct snowflakes with no concept of money.

No, economies don’t run on “social justice” or “green energy.” No, “economic growth” is not made up of welfare, food stamps, disability and unemployment checks.

These latest numbers prove it’s not just important to re-elect President Trump, but life-or-death important. So, I’ve named these two lists after life and death.

The “life” list is simple. Just look at the listing of businesses that have prospered under President Trump. It’s not Trump’s tweets that matter, it’s your pocketbook. Trump has brought life to the U.S. economy.

In my hometown newspaper, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, we already have this list. It’s in a small box in the back of the Business section. It’s called, “The Bottom Line.” Inside that box are stocks of significance to the local economy. There are 21 stocks listed. This is what matters if you want a job, higher wages and a better quality of life.

In the case of Las Vegas, 16 of the 21 public companies listed are up for the year. They’re booming. Wynn is up 24.3 percent. Caesars up 73.8 percent. Las Vegas Sands up 13 percent. MGM Resorts up 21.2 percent. Switch up 93.9 percent. Barrick Gold up 43 percent. Allegiant up 47.8 percent. Boyd Gaming up 24.4 percent. Everi Holdings up 133.6 percent. Howard Hughes up 35.2 percent.

These are eye-opening numbers. Life-and-death numbers. If these companies are booming, jobs are plentiful in Las Vegas and everyone is getting raises and bonuses. And because these employees are in a good mood, they’re out spending in the local economy. That makes small business boom, too.

What happens in Vegas, doesn’t stay in Vegas. This booming economy is happening everywhere. The “life” list should be front-page news in every city in America. Trump’s brilliant economic policies are uplifting your quality of life.

Then there’s the “death” list. Trump needs to issue a scorecard each week listing the number of murders in Democrat-controlled cities. Voters need to see the carnage. No one can argue with facts.

Let’s see the murder count updated each week in Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, New Orleans, Newark, Camden, East St. Louis, New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. Violent crime and murder are out of control in Democrat-controlled cities. When voters understand what Democrat politicians and policies have done to these cities, they will get physically sick.

The difference between Trump’s booming economy and the poverty, misery and murder count in Democrat cities is literally life and death.

Because your financial and physical life may literally depend on re-electing President Donald J. Trump.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.