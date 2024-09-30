89°F
EDITORIAL: Board of Regents District 1 endorsement

The Nevada System of Higher Education's Board of Regents hold a special meeting to vote on thei ...
The Nevada System of Higher Education's Board of Regents hold a special meeting to vote on their new Chancellor on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The Board of Regents oversees the state’s universities and colleges. Balancing the competing interests within the Nevada System of Higher Education is a difficult, but vital task.

Carlos Fernandez is running in District 1. He previously worked at the Las Vegas Chamber and currently runs the Nevada chapter of the American Institute of Architects. He understands that “not everyone needs a four-year degree” and higher education must “meet people where they are at.” That’s an important perspective, because many people would benefit more from community college. He said it wasn’t acceptable for antisemitic protesters to shout down an Israeli professor who was giving a guest lecture at UNLV last February.

Matthew Bowen, his opponent, isn’t running much of a campaign.

Voters should select Carlos Fernandez in District 1.

