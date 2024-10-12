Review-Journal endorsement: Question 2

Question 2 would remove words in the state constitution that have fallen out of favor and replace them with more socially acceptable descriptors.

Voters won’t just be electing officials from president to school board. They’ll also be deciding to approve or reject constitutional changes and proposed laws.

Question 2 would remove words in the state constitution that have fallen out of favor and replace them with more socially acceptable descriptors. For instance, “deaf and dumb” would become “persons who are deaf or hard of hearing.” While most people don’t use the constitution to inform their language use, it’s time to make these changes. Voters should approve Question 2.