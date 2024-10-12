Review-Journal endorsement: Henderson Question 1

Voters in Henderson face two additional ballot measures.

One of them is City of Henderson Question Number 1, which would impose a property tax increase of $.06 per $100 of assessed valuation. The tax would be levied for 30 years, although “temporary” tax hikes usually become permanent. The money would go towards the Fire Department. The money would support $27.5 million in general obligation bonds that the city says would go towards public safety, like the fire department. If approved, the tax “would be exempted from the tax cap provision established by the legislature in the 2005 session,” according to the ballot question. Henderson is growing, but city officials need to budget better, not ask voters for more money. Vote no on Henderson Question Number 1.