EDITORIAL: CCSD Board of Trustees District A endorsement

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The future of the Clark County School District is in the hands of voters with four seats on the board up for grabs.

Emily Stevens is running in District A. She was born in Las Vegas and raised her kids here. She is the vice president of business development at a credit union. That expertise is much-needed on the board. To increase school safety, she wants more accountability and discipline. She understands that the district must improve teacher retention and says she supports school choice.

Her opponent is Karl Catarata, who was born and raised here. He knows the right buzzwords but doesn’t have a strong grasp of the details.

Emily Stevens is the obvious choice.

