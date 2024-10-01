91°F
EDITORIAL: CCSD Board of Trustees District C endorsement

The Clark County Board of Trustees gathers for a school board meeting at CCSD’s Greer Ed ...
The Clark County Board of Trustees gathers for a school board meeting at CCSD’s Greer Education Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The future of the Clark County School District is in the hands of voters with four seats on the board up for grabs.

School board president Evelyn Garcia Morales in District C is the only incumbent seeking re-election this cycle. It’s not been an easy four years. But she is skeptical of the Clark County Education Association’s push to allow teachers to strike. She also supports the district’s efforts to keep students off their phones during class time.

Tameka Henry, a product of the district and mother of four, is challenging Ms. Garcia Morales. She says that she has a pulse on the community and wants the board to have more power. She supports giving teachers the right to strike. That would hurt taxpayers, especially those with children.

Evelyn Garcia Morales is the better option.

