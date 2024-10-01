EDITORIAL: CCSD Board of Trustees District E endorsement

The future of the Clark County School District is in the hands of voters.

Lorena Biassotti is a former stay-at-home mom and Spanish teacher, who’s running in District E. She believes the district’s approach to discipline has failed. “Punishment deters misbehavior,” she said. “It’s common sense.” She would be a strong advocate for parental rights. She also understands that too many kids rely on cell phones instead of memory skills.

Kamilah Bywaters, who is currently a substitute teacher, is running against her. She believes in restorative justice and giving teachers the ability to strike. Neither would help advance academic priorities.

Lorena Biassotti is the voice parents and teachers need.