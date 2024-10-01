91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
RJ Endorses

EDITORIAL: CCSD Board of Trustees District E endorsement

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
EDITORIAL: CCSD Board of Trustees District B endorsement
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
EDITORIAL: CCSD Board of Trustees District A endorsement
The Clark County Board of Trustees gathers for a school board meeting at CCSD’s Greer Ed ...
EDITORIAL: CCSD Board of Trustees District C endorsement
Regent Byron Brooks, center, has both American and Israeli flags about his nameplate during NSH ...
EDITORIAL: Board of Regents District 4 endorsement
Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The future of the Clark County School District is in the hands of voters.

Lorena Biassotti is a former stay-at-home mom and Spanish teacher, who’s running in District E. She believes the district’s approach to discipline has failed. “Punishment deters misbehavior,” she said. “It’s common sense.” She would be a strong advocate for parental rights. She also understands that too many kids rely on cell phones instead of memory skills.

Kamilah Bywaters, who is currently a substitute teacher, is running against her. She believes in restorative justice and giving teachers the ability to strike. Neither would help advance academic priorities.

Lorena Biassotti is the voice parents and teachers need.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES